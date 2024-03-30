TFB Advisors LLC Invests $11.58 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $286.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.65. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $197.65 and a one year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

