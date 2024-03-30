TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

