TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $129,008,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

