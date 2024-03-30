TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,534 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

