TFB Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

