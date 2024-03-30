TFB Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $112.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

