TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 206,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 171,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

