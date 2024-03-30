Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after acquiring an additional 839,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.95.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.