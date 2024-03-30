Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 42.3% in March

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

