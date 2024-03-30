Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.25

Shares of Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as low as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

Terra Firma Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a market cap of C$40.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63.

About Terra Firma Capital

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.

