Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TLPFY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.42. 11,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $123.55.
Teleperformance Company Profile
