Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 1,120,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

