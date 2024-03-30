Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,281,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 436,185,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128,638.4 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.36.
