Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,281,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 436,185,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128,638.4 days.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

OTCMKTS TIAOF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.