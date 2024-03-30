Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 29th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,788.0 days.
Technogym Stock Performance
TCCHF stock remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Technogym has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.
Technogym Company Profile
