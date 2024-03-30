Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,007. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

