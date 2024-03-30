Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 832,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,555. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hess Midstream

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.