Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $270.52. The stock had a trading volume of 125,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

