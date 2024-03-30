Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Viper Energy by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,552,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Viper Energy by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Viper Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 243,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $38.46. 1,294,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

