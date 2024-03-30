Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.48.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.47 and its 200-day moving average is $391.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $310.90 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

