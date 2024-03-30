Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. TransDigm Group comprises about 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,231.60. 164,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,702. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $714.98 and a 1-year high of $1,238.95. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,154.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,005.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

