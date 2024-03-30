Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

