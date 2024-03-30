Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.60. 10,106,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,322. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

