Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $163.34. 3,177,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

