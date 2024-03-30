Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $762.40. 1,083,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $769.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.