Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 2,479,816 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

