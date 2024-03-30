Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

