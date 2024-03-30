Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

