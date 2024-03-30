Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.69. 1,343,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $127.47 and a one year high of $184.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

