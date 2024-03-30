Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.04. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
