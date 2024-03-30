Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Taylor Devices

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $9,143,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ TAYD traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,096. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.