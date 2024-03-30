T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF accounts for 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 4.73% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 5,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

