Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYRS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

