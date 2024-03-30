Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
SYRS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
