Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Symrise Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 22,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Symrise Company Profile
