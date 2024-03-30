Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Symrise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 22,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

