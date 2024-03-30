Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 7,774,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

