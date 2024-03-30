Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 8,786 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

