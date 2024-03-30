Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 19,572 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $206.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

