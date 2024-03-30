Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,362. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.