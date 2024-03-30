Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $28,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CommScope by 48.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $278.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

