Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.04. 2,034,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.