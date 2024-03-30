Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $802,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

