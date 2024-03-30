Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.