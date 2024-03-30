Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.13. 3,400,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,141. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

