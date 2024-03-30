Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 7,609 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

