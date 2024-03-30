Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 123,265 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.50% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $63.74. 178,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

