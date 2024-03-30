Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swvl Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWVLW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 24,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,428. Swvl has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

