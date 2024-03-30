Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,800 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.3 days.

Shares of SWPFF remained flat at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

