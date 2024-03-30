Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.18

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and traded as low as $29.61. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 743,946 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -298.30 and a beta of 2.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after buying an additional 1,511,396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after purchasing an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners



Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

