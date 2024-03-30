Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the February 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of SUHJY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. 467,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.1014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

