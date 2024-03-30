Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 29th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SUTNY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. 42,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
