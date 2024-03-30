Stride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $276.78 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Stride token can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00004495 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stride has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Stride has a market cap of $276.78 million and approximately $496,790.74 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stride Token Profile

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.23919956 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $531,268.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

